Autopsy released on man convicted of former Sioux City woman’s death

Alan Lee Phillips (02/06/1951) of Dumont, Colorado(CBI)
By Dean Welte
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(KTIV) - A man who was convicted of murdering a former Sioux City woman over 40 years ago has died in prison.

Records acquired by KTIV say Alan Phillips died at a Colorado prison facility less than six months after he was convicted of murdering two women. He was 72 years old.

Phillips was convicted of murdering 21-year-old Annette Schnee, formerly of Sioux City, and 29-year-old Bobbi Jo Oberholtzer. Authorities say on Jan. 6, 1982, Schnee went missing while hitchhiking in Colorado. That same night, Oberholtzer also disappeared.

LEFT: Annette Schnee. RIGHT: Bobbi Jo Oberholtzer.(Colorado District Attorneys Council)

Oberholtzer’s body was found on Jan. 7, 1982, with two gunshot wounds. Schnee wasn’t found until July 3, 1982, by a boy fishing outside a Colorado town. She had been shot once in the back.

The case went cold for decades, but with the use of DNA identification, authorities found a suspect, Alan Phillips. He was arrested by Colorado officials in 2021 and charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree kidnapping for the deaths of Schnee and Oberholtzer.

Phillips’ trial started on Aug. 29, 2022, in Colorado and he was convicted on Sept. 15, 2022, on all charges. A judge sentenced him to two consecutive life sentences.

Official records state Phillips died on Feb. 27, 2023, at the Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility. The cause was determined to be suicide.

