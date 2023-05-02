Autopsy released on man convicted of former Sioux City woman’s death

(KTIV) - A man who was convicted of murdering a former Sioux City woman over 40 years ago has died in prison.

Records acquired by KTIV say Alan Phillips died at a Colorado prison facility less than six months after he was convicted of murdering two women. He was 72 years old.

Phillips was convicted of murdering 21-year-old Annette Schnee, formerly of Sioux City, and 29-year-old Bobbi Jo Oberholtzer. Authorities say on Jan. 6, 1982, Schnee went missing while hitchhiking in Colorado. That same night, Oberholtzer also disappeared.

LEFT: Annette Schnee. RIGHT: Bobbi Jo Oberholtzer. (Colorado District Attorneys Council)

Oberholtzer’s body was found on Jan. 7, 1982, with two gunshot wounds. Schnee wasn’t found until July 3, 1982, by a boy fishing outside a Colorado town. She had been shot once in the back.

The case went cold for decades, but with the use of DNA identification, authorities found a suspect, Alan Phillips. He was arrested by Colorado officials in 2021 and charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree kidnapping for the deaths of Schnee and Oberholtzer.

Phillips’ trial started on Aug. 29, 2022, in Colorado and he was convicted on Sept. 15, 2022, on all charges. A judge sentenced him to two consecutive life sentences.

Official records state Phillips died on Feb. 27, 2023, at the Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility. The cause was determined to be suicide.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.