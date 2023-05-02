Bid approved for bike trail construction at Cone Park

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Construction is slated to begin late this summer on a new bike course at Cone Park.

Monday night, the Sioux City City Council awarded the contract to build the trails to the lone bidder on the project.

Rock Solid Trail Contracting, LLC, out of Copper Harbor, Michigan, will install the roughly 10.5 miles of bike trails in Cone Park, its bid of $1.2 million is around 5 percent above the engineers’ estimate.

City staff said the bid, came in over the estimate because of the specialized nature of the project.

Sioux City Mayor Pro-Tem Dan Moore said he’s excited about the project and believes the bid was fair.

“This company that bid on it was the only bid we got and I want to make sure that they do it right. And they have a good track record for other projects that they’ve undertaken,” said Moore.

