Derby & Dreams attendees pick out their hats for the big day

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - We’ve got an exciting weekend ahead of us here in Siouxland with the Pier Center for Autism’s 10th annual Derby & Dreams taking place this Saturday!

Monday, those who will be attending visited the New Stage Players Theater in South Sioux City to pick out their duds for the big day. It cost $10 to rent an outfit that can be returned at the end of the event.

Derby & Dreams is based around the Kentucky Derby and takes place the first Saturday of each May. It’s one of the Pier Center’s biggest fundraisers of the year, and includes a meal, live and silent auction, cake walk and cigar bar, all while watching the running of the roses. And if your derby-themed outfit is good enough, you might even get rewarded for it.

“We do have a men’s best dressed contest and a ladies’ best hat,” said Mary Bertram, Development Director at Mid-Step Services and the Pier Center for Autism. “And people get pretty serious about it. Everyone does dress up, and everybody has a lot of fun. It’s great fun seeing the different outfits and the different hats. It’s our own little piece of Kentucky here in Iowa.”

The winner of those contests will receive a trophy at the event.

The hat boutique will be closed after Monday, but if you’re planning on going to the Derby & Dreams and still need your outfit, you can reach out to Mid-Step Services at (712) 274-2252.

