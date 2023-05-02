Facebook account calls on police to reopen Sioux City “cold case”

"Justice For Daniel Harden" Facebook account
"Justice For Daniel Harden" Facebook account(Facebook)
By Matt Breen
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Social media is re-igniting interest in a two-year-old “cold case” killing in Sioux City.

On December 1st, 2020, the body of 61-year-old Daniel Harden was found inside an apartment in the 2600 block of Douglas Street. Officers said Harden appeared to have been dead for a week and showed signs of blunt force trauma.

About a week later, investigators said an autopsy ruled Harden’s death, a homicide.

On Tuesday, Sioux City Police Sergeant Tom Gill said investigators had identified a suspect in the case, who is a transient. But, Gill said there wasn’t enough evidence to make an arrest in the case.

Also on Tuesday, the Facebook account “Justice For Daniel Harden” was created. It features photos of Harden, and a plea for police to reopen the case and arrest any suspects involved.

