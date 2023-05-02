Jonas Brothers concert tour passing through Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Jonas Brothers are coming to Omaha in September.

The pop-rock band announced their 35-stop tour on Tuesday. The band’s “Five Albums - One Night” tour kicks off in August and includes a CHI Health Center arena performance on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The Jonas Brothers tour announcement comes just about a month after the release of their latest single, “Waffle House,” from their upcoming release, “The Album,” set to hit stores next Friday, May 12.

Tickets for their upcoming tour go on sale via TicketMaster at 10 a.m. that same day on the Jonas Brothers website. Fans can also register — through Saturday — for presale tickets available Tuesday, May 9. Verizon customers will also be able to purchase presale tickets starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 10.

Register for Verified Fan now through Saturday, May 6th at 11:59PM ET for your chance to purchase tickets! Let's go! pic.twitter.com/lkmMrNJ7Jm — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) May 2, 2023

Other tour stops around the region will include Denver, Indianapolis, Detroit, Chicago, St. Louis, and St. Paul, Minn.

