Man charged for fatal Plymouth County crash pleads not guilty

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty in a deadly Plymouth County, Iowa crash from last June.

According to court documents, 31-year-old David Diaz entered a written plea of not guilty to charges of homicide by vehicle and operating under the influence. The charges stem from an accident on June 7, 2022 on Highway 75 in Plymouth County that left one person dead.

Authorities allege Diaz’s blood alcohol content was 0.159 at the time of the crash.

Diaz was arrested in March of this year.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.