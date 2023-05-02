Norfolk awards kid for organizing local Easter egg hunt

Max Blunck and family with Mayor Josh Moenning at Monday’s Norfolk City Council Meeting
Max Blunck and family with Mayor Josh Moenning at Monday’s Norfolk City Council Meeting(City of Norfolk)
By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Eleven-year-old Max Blunck of Norfolk, Nebraska is a great example of a good neighbor.

He was at the Norfolk City Council meeting Monday night with his family receiving the People Power Award.

Max set up an Easter egg hunt in Norfolk’s Central Park. He did this because “some people didn’t have egg hunts, so I just did it for them.”

The People Power Awards are given to Norfolk residents who help out their neighbors through good acts like Max did.

“Max’s selfless act of kindness, driven by care for his neighbors, is a great example of the kind of extraordinary citizenship and thoughtfulness we want to uphold and celebrate as a community,” said Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning.

If you would like to nominate someone for a People Power award, you can call (402) 844-2034 or email nstevenson@norfolkne.gov.

