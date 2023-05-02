Sioux City Council approve sewer rate increases

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sewer rates are going up in Sioux City and changes start on July 1st.

Sioux City residents and industries will see a sewer rate increase starting in July after the city council voted to pass the third and final reading, tonight, for an ordinance change regarding sewer rate charges.

Representatives urged the council Monday night to slow down and evaluate the sewer rate increases.

”We know what the right thing to do here is and it’s to tap the brakes and to come up with the right language that the business community stands shoulder to shoulder with me at this podium and says our council listened,” President of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce President Chris McGowan said.

McGowan showed support Monday night for large industries in regard to the increase in sewer rates. Industrial users will see a 5% monthly increase starting July 1st and then a 25% monthly increase starting January 1st of next year.

Mayor Pro-Tem Dan Moore says he wants the industries to have a seat at the table for the design process for the renovations to the treatment plant, but he feels the council had to make a statement that they are addressing concerns about the condition of the wastewater treatment plant.

“We just can’t have delays because it has become critical that this facility is failing. And we’re doing a lot of work with it. Now, there’s no question about that we’ve made improvements. But it’s very, it’s a very complicated system that runs the wastewater treatment plant,” Moore said.

Sioux City Utilities Director Tom Pingel has said the wastewater treatment plant is under the gun by the Iowa DNR and the EPA and cannot afford to have any more failures. According to the ordinance, residents will be impacted by a nearly 20 percent increase they will see on their monthly bill, starting July 1st.

For example, a small family that is billed for 6,000 gallons of usage will see a rate hike from $41.85 to $50.19 monthly.

“I think our citizens are understanding from the standpoint that if something needs to be fixed, we have to fix it,” said Moore.

Moore said he understands the raise can be significant for residents.

“Because if it’s broken, we’re all we’re all gonna be in trouble,” Moore said.

McGowan left the meeting disappointed with the council’s decision and questioned the history of Sioux City’s management of waste water

“The fact of the matter is, and I don’t point at any council member here, we haven’t gotten a wastewater right in 25 years and the business community and the taxpayer has been forced to carry that load,” McGowan said.

Moore said it is his intention to put a resolution on next week’s council agenda expressing the intention to work with industrial leaders on the design for improvements to the plant.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.