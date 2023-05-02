Sioux City signs partnership with Kosovan city, Gjilan

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - You might not have known this, but the state of Iowa and the European nation of Kosovo have built up a relationship over the past few years. In fact, there are already 10 cities in the 15-year-old country that have partnerships with towns in Iowa.

The 11th partnership was signed Tuesday, as the city of Gjilan officially became partners with Sioux City. The two cities are very similar: Gjilan’s population is just over 90,000, and food processing is one of its key industries.

The partnership was facilitated by a few members of the 185th Air Refueling Wing, who visited Kosovo and were impressed by the country’s beauty and growth.

Gjilan’s mayor, Alban Hyseni, visited Sioux City for the first time Tuesday, and toured some local attractions like the public museum, art center, career academy and police department. He said he was impressed by the career academy in particular, and how it helps students bridge the gap from school to the workforce. It’s just one thing he hopes to implement when he returns to Kosovo Wednesday.

”It’s always important to have these sort of relations with other cities abroad because, through this, you can exchange not only experience and knowledge but also cultural aspects and others, which is always going to make countries and cities richer than they are,” said Hyseni.

Some other things Hyseni hopes to implement when he returns are setting up a pen pal program with middle and high school students and creating a pipeline for students from Gjilan to study at Western Iowa Tech. Sioux City leaders say they hope to make a visit to Gjilan in July of 2024.

