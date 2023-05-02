Tractor trailer driver took illegal left turn, killing motorcyclist in crash

Alexander Harb, 61, was charged in a tractor trailer/motorcycle crash that killed the...
Alexander Harb, 61, was charged in a tractor trailer/motorcycle crash that killed the motorcyclist.(South Windsor Police)
By Rob Polansky and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A tractor trailer driver from Alabama faces a negligent homicide charge for a crash that killed a man in Connecticut last fall.

Authorities said 61-year-old Alexander Harb was arrested Monday for the Sept. 30, 2022 crash.

Police said Harb made an illegal left turn at the intersection of Sullivan Avenue and Rye Street in South Windsor. He reportedly took the turn in front of a motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist, who police identified as 24-year-old Nathan Eberly, died from the crash.

Harb turned himself in on an active arrest warrant at the South Windsor Police headquarters.

Harb was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and left turn failure to yield right of way.

Police said he was released on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales
Man wanted for murder after woman found dead in Dakota Dunes; Family speaks out about charges
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Legendary rock band Aerosmith officially announced its farewell tour on Monday, with one of the...
Omaha included in Aerosmith’s farewell tour
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice
Sioux City logo
Gill Hauling replacing garbage, recycling containers citywide

Latest News

Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs listens in court on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Las...
Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs taking plea deal, prison in fatal DUI crash
Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in a transient camp near UC Davis on Monday
2 fatal stabbings, 1 attempt rattle California college town
A restaurant in Hawaii has been ordered to pay more than $100,000 in back wages after denying...
Restaurant owners to pay more than $100K in back wages after denying chefs overtime
FILE - President Joe Biden walks along a stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso Texas,...
Biden sending 1,500 troops for Mexico border migrant surge
FILE - Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers and others strike against the Alliance of Motion...
Hollywood writers begin strike; late-night shows go dark