The wind to finally settle down for a couple days

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was another pleasant but gusty day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s.

We’ll see another cool night tonight with lows in the low to mid 30s but the wind will be settling down better.

Then Wednesday is looking like a really nice day as the wind will stay light and with mostly sunny skies we’ll see highs warm into the mid 70s.

A few clouds could start to develop during the day on Thursday and by the time we get into the afternoon hours there could be a slight chance of seeing a shower or thundershower pop up with highs in the upper 70s.

That will be the beginning of a more unsettled weather pattern as we’ll continue to see chances of showers Friday and even into the weekend as well.

Friday’s highs will be a bit cooler in the low 70s.

Will those nicer temperatures stick around for a while?

