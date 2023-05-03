$100,000 worth of property stolen from Sioux City construction site

The construction site for the Ridge Apartments was broken into twice over the span of five days.
By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police in Sioux City are investigating after thieves stole $100,000 in property from the same construction site during two incidents in the last five days.

Investigators say thieves allegedly broke into trailers at the construction site at the new Ridge Apartments located at 3800 Glen Ellen Road, in Whispering Creek. The break-in happened either late last Friday night, or early last Saturday morning.

Police say thieves took tools, power chords, a Bluetooth radio and wires.

Then, Wednesday morning, police fielded another call, from workers at the same construction site, reporting another theft.

This time thieves allegedly broke into the apartments and cut wiring which had been installed. Also, a separate bale of wiring was stolen and so was a 2005 Chevy Silverado pickup.

There are six construction companies working at the site, the companies Avalon Construct and Harris Construction are only ones that have been impacted by the burglaries.

If you know anything about the thefts, call the CrimeStoppers tip line at (712) 258-TIPS.

