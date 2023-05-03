Around Siouxland: Bike to Work day

By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Trade in your car for your bike for the Sioux City Bike to Work Day.

It is a national effort to highlight the benefits of bicycling and to put more focus on the biking trails in Siouxland.

Those who participate will be able to ride down to the Chamber of Commerce for a complimentary breakfast from 6:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. There will also be health vendors in the parking lot, and if you registered, you can win prizes.

The event is free for all and takes place on Friday, May 19 from 6:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.

To register or to learn more information, click here.

