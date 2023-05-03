Cherokee hospital celebrates pilot program that reduces opioids after surgery

CHEROKEE, Iowa (KTIV) - A hospital in Cherokee, Iowa is doing its part to reduce the number of opioids in the community as part of a pilot program.

Cherokee Regional Medical Center was the first hospital in Iowa to take part in the “Billion Pill Pledge” program.

Iowa’s attorney general, hospital officials and doctors all agree: It’s a “group think” that leads hospitals to over-prescribe opioids. For a long time, everyone thought patients needed them after surgery.

Now, the attorney general says the risk of an overdose increases by 60% if any member of the household is prescribed opioids.

“It will also help everybody in that person’s household because those leftover pills won’t lead to an addiction by another household member, which is also a big problem,” said Brenna Bird, Iowa’s attorney general.

Officials in Cherokee all describe a similar story. A patient comes to the hospital for surgery. After that surgery, they’re prescribed some opioid medications. But normally, they don’t take all of the medication, and that means those remaining pills are up for grabs. And they could even make it into the community at large.

The hospital’s pilot program included 75 patients.

They say zero returned to the ER because of pain problems. And patients who did use opioids only dosed six times on average, compared to the industry benchmark of 27 times post-op.

“So before surgery, patients are receiving Tylenol through their IV, as well as a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory. And then postoperatively they’re having local anesthetic blocks, which helps to numb that surgical site postoperatively for a period of time,” said Dr. John Greaves, a foot and ankle surgeon at the hospital.

The pilot program is funded by the attorney general’s office with proceeds from a multi-state lawsuit against opioid manufacturers. If the program is to continue, the attorney general says the state would have to appropriate more money.

“You know, we’re gonna get payments for 18 years (from the settlement). And, you know, where will that money be spent? And we’re all for it, they want to provide grants to us to help cover this,” said Gary Jordan, the CEO of the hospital.

Part of the settlement money allows for kits to be sent to patients in order to help before and after their surgeries. The kits contain nutrition that’s safe to consume before surgery, cold and hot compresses and a nurse that calls patients to check in on their pain levels.

