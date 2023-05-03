Chief deputy: Tipline yields 16 calls about Dakota Dunes, SD murder suspect

ELK POINT, S.D. (KTIV) - Investigators say they have fielded more than a dozen calls using a tipline set up Monday to search for 39-year-old Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales. He’s the man wanted for the murder of 23-year-old Jordan Beardshear.

Castellanos-Rosales is accused of killing Beardshear in her apartment on Tuesday, April 25th. Beardshear’s body was discovered on Wednesday, April 26th. Investigators say Beardshear suffered “significant injuries,’ including stab wounds.

Court documents charge Castellanos-Rosales with one count of first-degree murder, and one count of second-degree murder.

The chief deputy of the Union County, South Dakota Sheriff’s Office says a total of 16 calls have come in to the tipline. Chief Deputy Jim Prouty says some of the tips are “more substantial” than others. He says all information from those tips were turned over to investigators with South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation.

