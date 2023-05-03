County roads to be used as detour at Salix interchange

By Clayton Anderson
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors approved an action tonight that will allow the Iowa Department of Transportation to use county roads for a detour during construction on the Salix interchange on I-29.

On the east side of the interchange, traffic will be diverted north from I-29. Drivers will then be re-routed along county road K45 through Salix and be able to return to I-29 at mile marker 134.

County roads will be used to detour from the Salix interchange construction.(KTIV)

West of the interchange, traffic will use ramps that will take them south on 330th Street and K42. Drivers will return to I-29 at the Whiting exit.

County Engineer Mark Nahra said this was the most efficient option.

“There are no state highways intervening on either side of I-29. We still need to get traffic in and out of Salix and Whiting, which are the two that are somewhat affected,” Nahra said.

Nahra said the detour is anticipated to last 60 days once the section of highway is closed.

