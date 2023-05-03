Firefighters battle massive hay bale fire in Emmet County, IA

WALLINGFORD, Iowa (KTIV) - A large fire broke out in northwest Iowa that required multiple area fire departments to respond.

According to KUOO Radio, the fire was reported Tuesday at a cattle operation near Wallingford, which is in Emmet County. The Wallingford Fire Department was the first to the scene and discovered about 1,600 round bales had caught fire.

Fire departments from Estherville, Gruver, Ringsted, Graettinger and Armstrong were called in for assistance. Local farmers also assisted with the firefighting efforts.

Wallingford Fire Chief Jared Fisher said crews had to use excavators to pull the bales apart so they could be extinguished.

No structures were damaged and Fisher said there were no injuries to firefighters or livestock.

Firefighters remained on the scene late into the night Tuesday. Fisher told KUOO it’s believed the bales caught on fire after a burn pile to the west reignited due to the high winds, which caused the fire to spread quickly.

Fisher said the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office, Emmet County Emergency Management and Emmet County Conservation also assisted on the scene.

