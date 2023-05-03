Forecasting calmer wind and mild temperatures this Wednesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland. This morning we are sitting in the 20s and 30s with a calm wind at 5 to 10 miles per hour. We are also seeing clear skies to start off our morning.

Today you can expect a cool start to the day, but by this afternoon we will be in the mid- to upper 70s all across Siouxland. Our wind for Wednesday will also be on the calmer side as it comes from the southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour. You can also expect another sunny day here in the Tri-States.

Tonight, lows will fall into the 40s and low 50s with a calm wind out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. We will also see partly cloudy skies with the slight chance of some light rain showers trying to develop in western Siouxland overnight.

Thursday will be another nice and warm day with partly cloudy skies and calm winds once again. In the afternoon hours of our day tomorrow, we could see some isolated rain or thundershowers trying to form that could bring us some much-needed rain. There is a higher chance of stronger thunderstorms developing in the nighttime hours of Thursday in southern Siouxland.

Some more good news is that the above-average highs will be sticking around for the next ten days, but rain chances will also be in the forecast for the next ten days.

I have all the details in the attached video, and the latest details will be on News 4 at Noon.

