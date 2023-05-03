Former Winside teacher accused of sexual abuse pleads not guilty

Cali Heikes
Cali Heikes(Antelope County Sheriff's Office)
By Dean Welte
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT
WINSIDE, Neb. (KTIV) - A former teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a northeast Nebraska student has pleaded not guilty to her charges.

Online court documents state 26-year-old Cali Heikes pleaded not guilty to three counts of sexual abuse by a school employee. The former Winside Public Schools teacher allegedly had a relationship with a 17-year-old male student.

Back in January, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office got a tip regarding Heikes alleged sexual relationship with a student. This tip eventually led to Heikes’ arrest.

Heikes is a graduate of Winside High School and Wayne State College. She is currently out on bond and has a pretrial conference hearing set for June 6, with a jury trial scheduled for July 18.

