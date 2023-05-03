Healthbeat 4: What is alopecia?

By Claire Bradshaw
Updated: 58 minutes ago
(KTIV) - Hair loss can be common, but too much too soon can be a sign of something more serious.

Hair loss can come from your dad’s side of the family, but when you start to lose hair in patches instead of a gradually receding hairline, you should visit a dermatologist.

“There’s alopecia areata, it is caused by your own body attacking the hair follicles. It’s an autoimmune disease. You usually see it with hair loss, usually total on the scalp, sometimes on the eyebrows, the beard area, in other areas of the body,” said Dr. Raymond Kuwahara, CNOS dermatologist.

Alopecia areata is just one of the types of alopecia. It affects men and women and does not discriminate on age or race. While it isn’t curable, it is treatable.

“Usually the therapy is topical treatment. You can use steroids, especially if you’re young or older. You may want to use injection steroids which calms the immune system so that your body won’t attack the hair follicle,” said Dr. Kuwahara

Researchers aren’t sure what exactly causes alopecia areata, according to the National Institutes of Health, but they do believe genetic and environmental factors are at play.

