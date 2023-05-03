Iowa police say parents left child alone while they drove to out-of-state funeral

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - In Iowa, a child was found wandering alone early Tuesday morning. But that isn’t the only bizarre part of this story.

His parents had reported him missing and police were already at the family’s home starting their investigation when Good Samaritans brought the child home. What really happened led to the parents facing charges.

“There were so many layers to what went wrong, you wouldn’t expect to have this happy ending the way this story came to us,” said Sgt. Paul Parizek with Des Moines Police.

The Des Moines Police Department says they first learned of the missing seven-year-old when a missing person call came in from a local apartment. Jacob Morrill and Chancee Mariah Raelynn Daggett Buford called the police with an unusual story.

They said they drove to Kansas City for a funeral Monday and noticed their seven-year-old missing from the car. Court records show they thought they might have left the child at a gas station in Kansas City.

“The stories weren’t matching up. Nothing made sense what these two were telling us,” said Sgt. Parizek.

They drove home to Des Moines, called police and while meeting with police at their apartment complex early Tuesday morning some Good Samaritans drove up with their child.

“And they said they found the child walking alone at 12:30 in the morning at Fleur Drive and Army Post Road,” said Sgt. Parizek.

So why was a child walking along a busy road? The parents then wondered if they might have left the child in a Des Moines park before they drove to Kansas City. Apparently, they didn’t notice the child was missing on the road trip.

“I don’t know very many of them who are quiet on car rides. This is something most parents would say, ‘Gosh, I would have noticed right away that my seven-year-old is not with me.’ There were other children that were with them,” said Sgt. Parizek.

In addition to child endangerment, police charged the couple with public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The seven-year-old and other children in the couple’s custody are currently staying with relatives.

