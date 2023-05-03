‘Jurassic Adventure’ to open in Ashland, NE this Friday

Animatronic dinosaurs will be placed throughout the park for guests to enjoy.
Animatronic dinosaurs will be placed throughout the park for guests to enjoy.
By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Neb. (KTIV) - The Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland, Nebraska plans to open its “Jurassic Adventure” on Friday, May 5.

Officials for the park say they have some of the world’s “largest and most life-like robotic dinosaurs” for people to enjoy. The full-sized dinosaurs, with handmade animatronics created with scientific supervision, are scattered throughout the Wildlife Safari Park, with guests able to follow their “Dino Guide” to get the park’s full experience.

This year is also Wildlife Safari Park’s 25th anniversary. It’ll be open daily until Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park also has four miles of drive-through North American wildlife viewing that guests can see from their own vehicles. Some of the animals include American elk, white-tailed deer, Prairie dogs, Grey Wolves, American black bears and more.

Jurassic Adventure is included with Wildlife Safari Park admission and membership. The price for adults, ages 12 to 64, is $12. The price per child, ages 3 to 11, is $10, and a senior’s admission, ages 65 and older, is $11.

More information about the park can be found here.

Animatronic dinosaurs will be placed throughout the park for guests to enjoy.
Animatronic dinosaurs will be placed throughout the park for guests to enjoy.(Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium)

