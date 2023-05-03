Life of educator, activist Flora Lee celebrated during Orpheum Theatre service

Flora Lee passed away, on April 27th, at the age of 68.
Flora Lee passed away, on April 27th, at the age of 68.
By Matt Breen
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The life and legacy of Flora Lee, a longtime local educator and activist, was celebrated Wednesday.

Lee passed away, on April 27th, at the age of 68.

Lee, a lifelong Siouxland community activist, became the first Black woman elected to serve on the Sioux City Community School Board in September of 1991. During her tenure she served as the school board’s president and vice president.

Amongst her many accomplishments, Lee headed the local chapter of the NAACP for more than a decade, spent 20 years with Northwest Area Education Agency as an educational consultant and special education strategist, and worked with both the Iowa Civil Rights Commission and the Sioux City Human Rights Commission.

Back in October, Lee was named executive director of “Women Aware.”

“Strong, but mighty.” said Michelle Venable-Ridley. “Wise and bold. Strong, but compassionate. Fearless and fearless. Flora was a force to reckoned with. She was a champion of the underdog, and a voice for the voiceless.”

Morningside President Dr. Albert Mosley led the service, which was held inside the Orpheum Theatre.

