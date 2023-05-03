Local Sioux City athlete pursues big dreams of becoming an Olympic boxer

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A student at Sioux City North has made his presence known in the boxing ring, developing quite the resume.

Zeke Castro III is preparing to compete at the Golden Gloves National Tournament starting May 8th in Philadelphia. As he steps into the ring, he’s thinking of all the people that have supported him as he aims to accomplish his aspirations of earning a spot on the USA Olympic boxing team.

“I have so much love for the sport. I kind of just get excited to get in the ring, because I get to perform everything that I learned in the gym, because I’m always learning new things whenever I’m in the ring,” said Zeke Castro III.

Castro is a natural in the boxing ring. From his style, his hand speed and the way he adapts in every fight. Given the nickname of lightning, he’s been developing his craft since a young age.

“Eight years old, all the way up. You know, you learn a lot when you’re in the gym, you just kind of grow into it,” said Castro III.

His passion for boxing has deep family roots, including the inspiration of his dad, Zeke Castro Jr., who is a former fighter himself. His grandfather, Zeke Castro Sr., also spent time in the ring.

“His dad boxed on our team when we were kids. And when Zeke first started coming to gym, and when he started moving, it was kind of a flashback from watching his dad when his dad boxed. They’ve got some of the same moves, and it was like, ‘Wow.’” said Michael Farley, Sooland Jr. Boxing Club Co-Coach/Owner.

Boxing is a family ordeal for the Castro Family. Zeke Castro Jr. now watches from the sidelines giving advice to his son as he chases his own boxing dreams.

Castro trains around five to six days a week at the Sooland Jr. Boxing club in downtown Sioux City. His coaches say his dedication sets him apart, always striving to get better.

“He’s a natural. He has the moves. He has the drive. He’s the most humble kid on the outside of the ring, but then when he steps into the ring, it’s a whole new Zeke,” said Farley.

Castro is motivated by big goals as he travels across the nation competing against some of the top ranked boxers.

“So my first goal right now is I want to be able to get ranked. I want to go to Philadelphia or Texas, and I want to be able to win the tournament, and I want to be able to get a ranking,” said Castro III.

Finishing in the top two at a USA Boxing qualifier event is the first step towards earning a spot in the USA Olympic Trials for boxing. A step towards one of Castro’s biggest goals.

“Maybe if I’m able to proceed into the qualifiers, and then be able to make to the Olympics, I’ll try to go for gold,” said Castro III.

And with his drive and determination, those cheering him on know he can go far.

“He’s very adaptable. He reads his opponents right away and stuff. That’s what makes him a very difficult fighter, and an exciting fighter,” said Zeke Castro Jr.

Every day stepping in the ring is another opportunity to keep growing the name.

“I want people to remember my name. I want people to remember me as something, as someone that did something. I want to be a great, if not a great, I want to at least be known as someone that was never afraid to get in the ring with nobody,” said Castro III.

