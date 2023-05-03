Man dies after ATV accident near Dakota City

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - One man has died after an accident Tuesday in northeast Nebraska.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says there was an ATV accident on May 2 in a field north of the Highway 77 and 164th Street intersection. That intersection is located just northwest of Dakota City.

When deputies got to the scene, they found a 52-year-old man pinned under an ATV. The man, identified as Benjamin Ramirez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information has been released about the accident.

