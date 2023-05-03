Man dies after ATV accident near Dakota City

(MGN)
By Dean Welte
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - One man has died after an accident Tuesday in northeast Nebraska.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says there was an ATV accident on May 2 in a field north of the Highway 77 and 164th Street intersection. That intersection is located just northwest of Dakota City.

When deputies got to the scene, they found a 52-year-old man pinned under an ATV. The man, identified as Benjamin Ramirez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information has been released about the accident.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

