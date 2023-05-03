Mid America Museum of Aviation & Transportation rolls out their Summer program list

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The end of the school year is approaching and the Mid America Museum of Aviation and Transportation in Sioux City is rolling out its 2023 summer programs.

There are summer events taking place for youth of all ages, in 3rd through 12th grade.

In June, the museum is to host both the Tennis Shoes on the Tarmac and Junior Pilot Camp programs.

Tennis Shoes on the Tarmac is held on June 21, 23, 28 and 30.

This camp is designed for kids in 3rd, 4th and 5th grades.

”Class sizes are going to be limited to about 15, so it will be a fairly small group that we can put a lot of attention to each individual and give them as much help and have them come and ask as many questions as they can,” said Randy Bartels, a teacher for Tennis Shoes on the Tarmac.

The Junior Pilot Camp is designed for kids in grades 6 through 12. It’s a 2-day program that introduces campers to the basics of flight. They will also be able to tour the facilities and learn more about the aviation field.

“I think some of this stuff we’ll discuss during this program will show them different pathways that they can take to get into flying and aviation in general,” said Scott Taylor, a member of the museum’s board of directors.

For registration information, dates and times you can visit this story right here.

