Mother charged after toddler overdoses on cannabis

CHEROKEE, Iowa (KTIV) - A 24-year-old woman has been charged after her child had to be sent to the hospital for an overdose.

According to court documents, Victoria Lee Barnes is facing one charge of child endangerment - bodily injury after an incident in Cherokee, Iowa on March 25, 2023. Authorities allege Barnes left her two-year-old child unsupervised at a friend’s house where the child ingested marijuana edibles. While this was happening, Barnes was allegedly in another room of the house smoking marijuana.

Authorities say the child had a cannabis overdose and had to be sent to a hospital in Cherokee. The two-year-old eventually had to be transferred to the children’s hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.

Barnes was officially charged on April 10. She is currently out of police custody and is scheduled to be in court on May 22 for her arraignment.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.