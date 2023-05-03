Muskies go through phase 1 of USHL draft

By Jayson Moeller
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The first phase of the USHL draft was held on Tuesday and when it was all said and done there were ten new Musketeers.

First off the board for Sioux City was Forward max Anderson, the 6-foot 165-pound forward was a star for Cretin Durham Hall last season. In the second the muskies went Defense with Cole Tuminaro the defenseman is sure to wow fans with his displays of power.

3rd round Muskies took defenseman Jack Kachkowski, in the fourth they went offense with winger Savin Virk, then Bjorn Bronas, Mason Minsky, Jackson Crowder, Will Distad, Adam Salon, were taken in the fifth through ninth rounds, and with their final pick the Musketeers took Billy Mcausland.

General Manager Troy Ward spoke with the media about what the first two picks can bring to the Muskies as they develop.

“He (Max Anderson) has physical gifts he’s six feet plus he’s just kind of coming into his own,” said Ward. “He scores but he also makes plays, the biggest thing I like about Max is his hockey IQ he’s a very smart player and he makes a lot of other players better.”

“In our western conference here as we all know our fans of the musketeers that follow us very closely, he’s (Cole Tuminaro) going to make the ice difficult for our opponents,” said Ward. “And, that’s something that we covet here.”

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales
Man wanted for murder after woman found dead in Dakota Dunes; Family speaks out about charges
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Legendary rock band Aerosmith officially announced its farewell tour on Monday, with one of the...
Omaha included in Aerosmith’s farewell tour
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice
Sioux City logo
Gill Hauling replacing garbage, recycling containers citywide

Latest News

Bishop Heelan's Alejandro Suarez prepares for a penalty kick that would put the Crusaders up...
Stars & Crusaders remain undefeated in conference play
Runners step up to the starting line for the girls 3200-meter relay at the River Cities...
South Sioux City hosts River Cities Conference track meet
Hannah Mogenson and Stella Kuehl celebrate after a goal in North's victory over Sioux City West
Soccer takes over Sioux City on Monday night
Soccer takes over Sioux City on Monday night