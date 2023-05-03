Muskies go through phase 1 of USHL draft

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The first phase of the USHL draft was held on Tuesday and when it was all said and done there were ten new Musketeers.

First off the board for Sioux City was Forward max Anderson, the 6-foot 165-pound forward was a star for Cretin Durham Hall last season. In the second the muskies went Defense with Cole Tuminaro the defenseman is sure to wow fans with his displays of power.

3rd round Muskies took defenseman Jack Kachkowski, in the fourth they went offense with winger Savin Virk, then Bjorn Bronas, Mason Minsky, Jackson Crowder, Will Distad, Adam Salon, were taken in the fifth through ninth rounds, and with their final pick the Musketeers took Billy Mcausland.

General Manager Troy Ward spoke with the media about what the first two picks can bring to the Muskies as they develop.

“He (Max Anderson) has physical gifts he’s six feet plus he’s just kind of coming into his own,” said Ward. “He scores but he also makes plays, the biggest thing I like about Max is his hockey IQ he’s a very smart player and he makes a lot of other players better.”

“In our western conference here as we all know our fans of the musketeers that follow us very closely, he’s (Cole Tuminaro) going to make the ice difficult for our opponents,” said Ward. “And, that’s something that we covet here.”

