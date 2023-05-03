No plea agreement reached for former Kingsley Police Chief

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The former police chief for Kingsley, Iowa has a trial date set for July.

Online court documents show James Dunn faces 19 charges, including unauthorized dissemination of criminal history data, misconduct in office and stalking. In April, plea negotiations were underway in the case, but during a hearing on May 1, it was determined a plea agreement could not be reached. Because of that, Dunn’s trial will start on July 11, as previously planned.

The former police chief is accused of using privileged data to obtain information about the woman he had previously been in a relationship with, and her current boyfriend. He allegedly sent “alarming and concerning” letters to the boyfriend and his roommate.

