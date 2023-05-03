Stars & Crusaders remain undefeated in conference play

By Jayson Moeller
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

SOCC

Bishop Heelan 3 S.C. West 0 F

S.C. East 10 C.B.T.J. 0 F

Western Christian 3 Storm Lake (B) 0 F

S.C. North 3 Sgt. Bluff-Luton (B) 0 F

BB

Omaha South 21 South Sioux City 5 F

MLB

Toronto 6 Boston 7 F

Minnesota 2 Chicago WSox 3 F/10

Milwaukee 2 Colorado 3 F

Baltimore 11 Kansas City 7 F

Atlanta 6 Miami 0 F

Cleveland 2 NY Yankees 4 F

Seattle 2 Oakland 1 F

LA Angels 5 St. Louis 1 F

Pittsburgh 1 Tampa Bay 4 F

Arizona 4 Texas 6 F

Chicago Cubs 1 Washington 4 F

NBA

Miami 105 New York 111 F

NHL

Florida 4 Toronto 2 F

