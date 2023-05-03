Stars & Crusaders remain undefeated in conference play
SOCC
Bishop Heelan 3 S.C. West 0 F
S.C. East 10 C.B.T.J. 0 F
Western Christian 3 Storm Lake (B) 0 F
S.C. North 3 Sgt. Bluff-Luton (B) 0 F
BB
Omaha South 21 South Sioux City 5 F
MLB
Toronto 6 Boston 7 F
Minnesota 2 Chicago WSox 3 F/10
Milwaukee 2 Colorado 3 F
Baltimore 11 Kansas City 7 F
Atlanta 6 Miami 0 F
Cleveland 2 NY Yankees 4 F
Seattle 2 Oakland 1 F
LA Angels 5 St. Louis 1 F
Pittsburgh 1 Tampa Bay 4 F
Arizona 4 Texas 6 F
Chicago Cubs 1 Washington 4 F
NBA
Miami 105 New York 111 F
NHL
Florida 4 Toronto 2 F
