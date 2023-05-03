Thunderstorm chances move into Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The combination of highs in the 70s, no wind, and low humidity made for the perfect day in Siouxland.

Now some changes are on the way.

Conditions will stay milder tonight and western Siouxland could see a slight chance of a rain shower with lows looking much warmer in the upper 40s.

Thursday will start off quiet enough, but by the afternoon there could be a chance of some thunderstorms developing in the region, a few of which could become rather strong.

The Storm Prediction Center has northeast Nebraska in a marginal risk of a severe storm from the afternoon into the evening hours mainly.

Aside from the storm chances, it becomes a warmer day on Thursday with highs in the low 80s expected.

Conditions will cool off some for Friday with highs in the low 70s and we’ll see a chance of a few showers and maybe even a thunderstorm.

Saturday will be another day with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible with highs in the mid 70s.

There still could be a slight chance of a shower on Sunday as well with highs warming up to around 80 degrees.

How long will those rain chances be sticking around?

