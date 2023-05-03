Woman charged in connection to Laurel murders has trial bound over to district court

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KTIV) - A judge has ruled there is enough evidence to continue to trial for a woman charged in a quadruple murder, in Laurel, Nebraska, last August.

In his ruling, District Court Judge Bryan Meismer denied a defense attorney’s motion to dismiss the charges against Carrie Jones.

The judge said there is “sufficient evidence” to support all three counts she faces, which include one count of first-degree murder.

Read Related: Laurel, NE murder suspect wants criminal charges dropped

Carrie Jones is accused of aiding her husband, Jason Jones, in the killing of Gene Twiford back on Aug. 4. Jason Jones allegedly killed two other members of the Twiford family, and then a neighbor of the Jones family.

Carrie Jones will be arraigned in Cedar County District Court at 10:30 am on May 22.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.