9-month-old child killed, woman seriously injured in Waterloo dog attack

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A 9-month-old child has been killed and a woman has been seriously injured after being attacked by a dog in a Waterloo home Thursday morning.

Police responded to the 1200 block of Scott Avenue at about 7:22 a.m. Thursday on a report of an animal attack. Police said the child died at the scene. The woman, 49, was taken to Allen Hospital with serious injuries. She was then flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City.

The dog is described as a 9-year-old male boxer/hound mix.

The names of the victims have not been released. An investigation into the attack is ongoing.

