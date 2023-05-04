9-month-old child killed, woman seriously injured in Waterloo dog attack

Police found the 49-year old woman and the toddler in a home at the 12-hundred block of Scott Avenue just before 7:30 this morning.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A 9-month-old child has been killed and a woman has been seriously injured after being attacked by a dog in a Waterloo home Thursday morning.

Police responded to the 1200 block of Scott Avenue at about 7:22 a.m. Thursday on a report of an animal attack. Police said the child died at the scene. The woman, 49, was taken to Allen Hospital with serious injuries. She was then flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City.

The dog is described as a 9-year-old male boxer/hound mix.

The names of the victims have not been released. An investigation into the attack is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after ATV accident near Dakota City
Jacob Morrill and Chancee Mariah Raelynn Daggett Buford
Iowa police say parents left child alone while they drove to out-of-state funeral
The construction site for the Ridge Apartments was broken into twice over the span of five days.
$100,000 worth of property stolen from Sioux City construction site
The warrant was issued on Monday.
Chief deputy: Tipline yields 16 calls about Dakota Dunes, SD murder suspect
A New Tazewell Goodwill hopes to reunite a family with a stuffed bear with a late mother’s...
Build-A-Bear replaces girl’s lost teddy bear containing sound of mother’s heartbeat

Latest News

Cattle located on a farm outside of Cherokee, IA
Cattle and Conservation project to be rolled out in 5 more western Iowa counties
Tyler is running in all 99 Iowa counties.
Man running in all 99 Iowa counties finishing Woodbury County Sunday
Dog attack in Waterloo leaves woman injured, baby dead
Dog attack kills baby, leaves woman injured in Waterloo
FILE PHOTO - The multi-Grammy nominee quartet, best known for its 5x platinum album Pocket Full...
The ‘Spin Doctors’ to perform in Sioux City for RAGBRAI concert