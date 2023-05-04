April 2023′s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Ella Demers

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Ella Demers from Bishop Heelan High School has been named one of April 2023′s Rotary Club Students of the Month.

Ella is ranked third in her class with a GPA of 4.40. She’s the vice president of the National Honors Society, a drum major in the band and involved in the performing arts. She’s also president of the Spanish club and is an officer in the Bishop Heelan Miracle Makers.

