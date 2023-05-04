April 2023′s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Malachi Reynolds

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Malachi Reynolds from Siouxland Christian High School has been named one of April 2023′s Rotary Club Students of the Month.

Malachi is ranked fourth in his class with a GPA of 3.918. He’s captain of the football and speech teams, as well as being on the swim, track and cross-country teams. He’s also an active member of his church, having gone on mission trips and helping with the band.

