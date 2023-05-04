Bishop Heelan seniors celebrate signing day

Heelan seniors prepare to sign their names under their respective universities or career choices.
Heelan seniors prepare to sign their names under their respective universities or career choices.(ktiv)
By Nick Reis
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Graduation Day is creeping closer for high school seniors.

Thursday was “signing day” for Bishop Heelan seniors. It’s a chance to show the world where they’ll continue their lives in the fall. Each senior homeroom made its way to the signing area where students would sign their names and write down their future plans. It’s a fun opportunity for students to see where their classmates will take the next step in their lives.

”It’s pretty cool to see like the friends you grew up with, different paths they’re taking, different colleges they’re going to,” said Kameron Fjeldheim, a Heelan senior who will be attending Iowa State in the fall. “All kinds of different things that you may not have expected. Things sometimes come out of nowhere but it’s kind of cool to see everyone’s plans.”

While many of students who signed are attending college, there were also some students who will jump straight into the workforce. One student will follow in her sister’s footsteps and join Chick-Fil-A’s Leadership Development Program, or LDP, traveling across the country to learn and work at different locations.

”I love how they put a spot for me for Chick-Fil-A,” said Elizabeth Bracht, a Heelan Senior who plans on joining the Chick-Fil-A LDP after graduating. “I think they’re even getting a little flag for Chick-Fil-A. And it’s amazing to see where all my other classmates are going since we’ve been with each other for so long.”

Heelan’s graduation will take place Sunday, May 21, at the Orpheum Theater.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after ATV accident near Dakota City
Jacob Morrill and Chancee Mariah Raelynn Daggett Buford
Iowa police say parents left child alone while they drove to out-of-state funeral
The construction site for the Ridge Apartments was broken into twice over the span of five days.
$100,000 worth of property stolen from Sioux City construction site
The warrant was issued on Monday.
Chief deputy: Tipline yields 16 calls about Dakota Dunes, SD murder suspect
A New Tazewell Goodwill hopes to reunite a family with a stuffed bear with a late mother’s...
Build-A-Bear replaces girl’s lost teddy bear containing sound of mother’s heartbeat

Latest News

Morningside huddles up to discuss strategy during a GPAC tournament game on Wednesday.
GPAC softball tournament takes over Siouxland for day 1.
GPAC softball tournament takes over Siouxland for day 1.
South Sioux City Soccer
South Sioux City Boys Soccer advances to district finals with win over Blair
South Sioux City Boys Soccer advances to district finals with win over Blair