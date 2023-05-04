Bishop Heelan seniors celebrate signing day

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Graduation Day is creeping closer for high school seniors.

Thursday was “signing day” for Bishop Heelan seniors. It’s a chance to show the world where they’ll continue their lives in the fall. Each senior homeroom made its way to the signing area where students would sign their names and write down their future plans. It’s a fun opportunity for students to see where their classmates will take the next step in their lives.

”It’s pretty cool to see like the friends you grew up with, different paths they’re taking, different colleges they’re going to,” said Kameron Fjeldheim, a Heelan senior who will be attending Iowa State in the fall. “All kinds of different things that you may not have expected. Things sometimes come out of nowhere but it’s kind of cool to see everyone’s plans.”

While many of students who signed are attending college, there were also some students who will jump straight into the workforce. One student will follow in her sister’s footsteps and join Chick-Fil-A’s Leadership Development Program, or LDP, traveling across the country to learn and work at different locations.

”I love how they put a spot for me for Chick-Fil-A,” said Elizabeth Bracht, a Heelan Senior who plans on joining the Chick-Fil-A LDP after graduating. “I think they’re even getting a little flag for Chick-Fil-A. And it’s amazing to see where all my other classmates are going since we’ve been with each other for so long.”

Heelan’s graduation will take place Sunday, May 21, at the Orpheum Theater.

