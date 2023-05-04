Cattle and Conservation project to be rolled out in 5 more western Iowa counties

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -This week is “Soil and Water Conservation Week.”

Several western Iowa counties are joining a program that highlights how conservation practices can help farmers and cattle producers, while also helping protect water quality.

”What we’re celebrating is that there has never been more conservation work getting done in the state of Iowa,” said Mike Naig, Iowa’s Secretary of Agriculture.

The celebration comes after an agreement between the Iowa Department of Agriculture and the Natural Resources Conservation Service. Officials said this project is a step in the right direction for efficient land use.

“You’re keeping that soil in place, you’re cleaning up that water as it leaves that farm, but you’re still making it a productive operation, you’re not just taking those acres out of production and putting them under a conservation program, you’re using cattle as actually a way to make this conservation work,” said Naig.

The new program is funded by over $11 million and is designed to not help only farmers, but the land in multiple counties across northwest Iowa.

“We’re trying to find some working lands projects where if a cattle operator maybe is looking for some grazing opportunities or cover crops to graze, we can provide some incentives and look for some new ideas and different ways to do things for conservation in cattle country,” said Susan Kozak, with the Iowa Department of Agriculture Land Stewardship.

The program can also fund watering and fencing systems while helping natural processes get back to their roots.

“There’s an old saying the land was made for the cattle and the cattle were made for the land and looking back through history how our ecological system evolved, it’s a system that works together, and properly managed cattle benefit the soil, insects, birds, wildlife, and it has a hug effect on water quality as well,” said Colton Barnes, the project coordinator for Cherokee, Ida, and Woodbury Counties.

The rollout for the project isn’t set as local leaders and state reps work to determine the best way to help.

The full list of the counties joining the Cattle and Conservation Working Lands Project are Cherokee, Ida, Woodbury, Carroll, and Guthrie.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.