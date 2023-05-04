Forecasting the chance of some strong thunderstorms this afternoon and evening

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thursday, Siouxland. This morning we are having clear skies across much of the viewing area, with some clouds over western Siouxland.

We also have some rain showers trying to develop over in Nebraska this morning as well. I’m not forecasting anything severe out of the showers this morning.

Today, we will see another warm day as highs climb into the 80s all across the region, and our wind will be on the calm side at 5 to 10 miles per hour out of the south.

The day will start off with partly sunny skies for the first part of the day. Then, by this afternoon, we will see clouds move in and scattered showers and thunderstorms form.

Tonight, the severe weather threat increases into the overnight hours as the scattered showers and thunderstorms continue with lows in the 50s and wind out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Since we have a chance of seeing some strong to severe thunderstorms, Siouxland is at a Marginal Risk of seeing severe weather. The main risk will be large hail and strong winds across the region.

Friday highs will only be in the low 70s, with wind still on the calmer side at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Tomorrow, our scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout the day.

Right now, only a few of our counties in Nebraska are at a Marginal Risk of seeing some strong to severe weather. The main threat will be large hail and strong winds.

The rest of our 10-day forecast shows we will continue to have warm weather but also see scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the rest of our forecast.

More details are in the attached video, and the latest details will be on News 4 at Noon.

