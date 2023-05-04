GPAC softball tournament takes over Siouxland for day 1.
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - CSB
Northwestern 5 Mount Marty 2 F
Morningside 5 Jamestown 0 F
Northwestern 9 Briar Cliff 0 F
Mount Marty 9 Dordt 3 F
Briar Cliff 2 Dordt 1 F
Hastings 3 Morningside 1 F
SOCC
South Sioux City 5 Blair 0 F
MLB
Toronto 3 Boston 8 F
Minnesota 4 Chicago WSox 6 F
Milwaukee 1 Colorado 7 F
NY Mets 1 Detroit 8 F
NY Mets 5 Detroit 6 F
San Francisco 4 Houston 2 F
Baltimore 0 Kansas City 6 F
Philadelphia 6 LOS 10 F
Atlanta 14 Miami 6 F
Cleveland 3 NY Yankees 4 F/10
Cincinnati 1 San Diego 7 F
LA Angels 6 St. Louis 4 F
Pittsburgh 1 Tampa Bay 8 F
Arizona 12 Texas 7 F
Chicago Cubs 1 Washington 2 F
NBA
Philadelphia 87 Boston 121 F
NHL
NJD 1 Carolina 5 F
Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.