Iowa lawmakers pass legislation to modify child labor protections

By KCCI Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - In Iowa, lawmakers have passed a Republican-led bill that would change child labor protections. The changes include the hours teens are allowed to work, and the establishments where they can be employed.

Gov. Kim Reynolds has expressed support for the measure. If she signs it, the bill would allow 14- and 15-year-olds to work two additional hours per day when school is in session. They would also be able to work two hours later in the evening than previously allowed. Until 9 p.m. during most of the year and until 11 p.m. from June 1 to Labor Day.

The bill also allows 16- and 17-year-olds to work the same hours as an adult.

Another Iowa bill signed by Reynolds last year lowered the minimum age requirement to provide unsupervised child care to school-age children in child care facilities to 16 years old.

