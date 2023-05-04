Lakes Area News: Keeping invasive aquatic species from spreading

ORLEANS, Iowa (KUOO) - Officials are reminding everyone to be diligent when it comes to invasive aquatic plants and species.

It’s taken on a renewed importance after the discovery last summer of Eurasian Watermilfoil on East Lake Okoboji and some of the lower chain of lakes.

Mike Hawkins, a fisheries biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, said it’s important to make sure the boat, trailer, axles, tires, trailer rollers and motor are all free of any vegetation. He also said it’s important to make sure the boat and all related equipment are completely dry before putting it back into the water. Bilges and live wells need to be drained as well, and it’s a good idea to use a power washer with hot water to disinfect everything before going to another body of water.

Officials say it’s especially important to keep Eurasian Watermilfoil out of Big Spirit Lake and West Lake Okoboji as those bodies can’t be treated because they’re drinking water sources.

They’re putting out the reminder as we head into Walleye Weekend in the Iowa Great Lakes, which typically brings a very high volume of boats out onto the lakes.

