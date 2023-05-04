Man running in all 99 Iowa counties finishing Woodbury County Sunday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - An Iowa City, IA man is close to his goal of visiting all 99 counties and 1,200 towns.

Sioux City is town #1,145, with five counties left.

Tyler Sullivan is an avid runner, so he came up with the idea in 2015 to run at least one mile in each city on the road map. Along the way, he is making an effort to stop and see what each town has to offer. He visited the Sergeant Floyd River Museum and Trinity Heights Thursday.

It is something he hopes people will be inspired by.

”Visit more of your county and more of the counties of Iowa. Every county is special. All of the communities helped build the county itself. You don’t even have to go far. Even the state parks, we’re one of the few states where our state parks are free,” said Sullivan.

On top of running, Tyler likes to write poems. He is writing one about every county and expects to have them published in books sometime this year. For example, the poem about Woodbury County is about the Sergeant Floyd River Museum.

You can follow his journey through his Facebook page, Iowa Scenic Views By Foot.

Tyler is running through Sioux City Sunday by completing a marathon. He invites people who want to run to join him, and it doesn’t have to be for the entire 26.2 miles.

