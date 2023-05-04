March 2023′s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Lidya Tadesse

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Lidya Tadesse from Sioux City East High School has been named the March 2023 Rotary Club Student of the Month.

Lidya is ranked first in her class with a GPA of 4.47. She’s the president of the National Honor Society and the Environmental Club, as well as being a recipient of the Borlaug Scholar Scholar, National African American Recognition, AP Scholar with Distinction and Distinguished Young Women Awards.

