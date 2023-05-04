Multiple chances of rain in the coming days

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Temperatures in the 80s moved into Siouxland today as a system is approaching that will be giving us some rain chances.

Chances of thunderstorms will increase this evening and into tonight with a marginal risk of seeing a severe storm in the area.

The main threat from these storms would be some hail and gusty winds.

Between the clouds around and a decently strong south wind, lows will stay mild in the low 50s.

Scattered showers will then be around the area on Friday with a slight chance of thunderstorms as well with highs topping out near 70 degrees.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms looks to move through Friday night and into Saturday with Saturday’s highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday is looking like a drier day overall with just a very small chance of a shower and highs in the upper 70s.

Will this very active weather pattern continue into next week?

I’ll have the very latest tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

