Sioux City speed cameras relocated to Lincoln Way, S Lakeport Street

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Drivers, you’ll want to be paying attention if you are driving on Lincoln Way or S Lakeport Street because the Sioux City speed cameras have been moved.

Starting May 4, Sioux City police say the speed cameras will no longer be on Transit Avenue and Military Road. They are now located in the 3100 block of Lincoln Way and the 4700 block of S Lakeport Street.

If you’re caught speeding by one of the cameras, the fine ranges from $100 to $150. Of that cost, at least $17.50 goes to the third-party company that maintains the cameras. That company also charges the city $2,500 per month to operate the cameras. As previously reported, the rest of the money, according to Police Chief Rex Mueller, funds public safety projects.

