South Sioux City Community Schools employee suspended

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) - A South Sioux City Community Schools paraprofessional is suspended. That’s after a state agency “substantiated” complaints of neglect and financial exploitation.

The para-professional is accused of adult neglect and financial exploitation, not allegations she harmed children. In fact, none of the allegations are connected to her time with the school district.

KTIV is not naming the employee because she faces no criminal charges at this time.

Nebraska’s Department of Adult Services found the employee “more likely than not” committed elder neglect and financial exploitation, according to a letter obtained by KTIV News 4.

The district says the employee was suspended on Monday.

“We normally do not receive any type of notification, unless that investigation produces some sort of criminal charge, or the employee is forthcoming, that investigation is ongoing,” said Todd Strom, the district superintendent.

And Strom said the district’s most intensive background check is done during the pre-employment phase. But because the employee had been employed for about 15 years, he said the district wouldn’t have a reason to check that adult database unless there is a complaint.

Strom also said no state agency contacted the district to inform them about the allegations.

“And we take our jobs very seriously in public education. And there’s all kinds of avenues to communicate with us. You can do so anonymously, or you can share your contact information. And if you share your contact information, we have a full communications team that will get back to you,” said Strom.

According to the agency’s website, the Adult Protective Services Central Registry isn’t open to the general public. Organizations, like schools, can request records for a small fee with the permission of the employee.

We reached out to the Dakota County Attorney who told us, “No law enforcement officer has requested that criminal charges be brought in this matter.”

