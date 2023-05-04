The ‘Spin Doctors’ to perform in Sioux City for RAGBRAI concert

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa is getting ever closer, and Sioux City says it’ll have an iconic American rock band in town to help kick off the event.

Sioux City is the starting point for this year’s RAGBRAI, which marks the event’s 50th anniversary. As part of the event, city officials say there will be entertainment based in the Tyson Events Center Parking lot, which includes a concert. Headlining that concert is the “Spin Doctors.”

The Spin Doctors are a rock band formed in New York City back in the 1980s. Their music is known for its catchy melodies, upbeat rhythms and witty lyrics that blend elements of rock, funk and blues. The band gained national attention in the 1990s with their debut album “Pocket Full of Kryptonite,” which featured popular songs like “Two Princes” and “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong.”

The band is to take the stage in Sioux City on July 22, the night before the ride begins. Riders take off Sunday, July 23 from Sioux City with the state-wide ride ending in Davenport on July 29.

Officials expect more than 50,000 people will visit Sioux City in July because of RAGBRAI.

