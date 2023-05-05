Around Siouxland: Le Mars Community Theatre presents ‘Southern Hospitality’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s the second production season of the Le Mars Community Theatre and they are presenting a comical play.

The play, “Southern Hospitality,” is a play set in Texas where four sisters have to save their hometown from going extinct with a funny twist.

The play shows will be from May 9 - 14 starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Le Mars Community Theatre. Tickets are $15.

