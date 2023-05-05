Around Siouxland: Morningside Lutheran Church “Men’s Breakfast”

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Morningside Lutheran Church will be having a men’s breakfast.

The Men’s Breakfast is to encourage men in the community. They will have the opportunity to hear testimonies on how to follow God’s direction and become a strong spiritual leader in their lives.

This event will be on Saturday, May 6 from 8:30 a.m. - 10 a.m. at the Morningside Lutheran Church. Childcare will be provided.

