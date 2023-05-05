Around Siouxland: Morningside Lutheran Church “Men’s Breakfast”

By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Morningside Lutheran Church will be having a men’s breakfast.

The Men’s Breakfast is to encourage men in the community. They will have the opportunity to hear testimonies on how to follow God’s direction and become a strong spiritual leader in their lives.

This event will be on Saturday, May 6 from 8:30 a.m. - 10 a.m. at the Morningside Lutheran Church. Childcare will be provided.

To learn more information visit their page here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The employee worked as a paraprofessional at Cardinal Elementary School and is now suspended.
South Sioux City Community Schools employee suspended
Dog attack in Waterloo leaves woman injured, baby dead
9-month-old child killed, woman seriously injured in Waterloo dog attack
Jacob Morrill and Chancee Mariah Raelynn Daggett Buford
Iowa police say parents left child alone while they drove to out-of-state funeral
FILE - One of the speed cameras when it was located on Hamilton Blvd.
Sioux City speed cameras relocated to Lincoln Way, S Lakeport Street
Man dies after ATV accident near Dakota City

Latest News

Around Siouxland: Le Mars Community Theatre presents ‘Southern Comfort’
Around Siouxland: Le Mars Community Theatre presents ‘Southern Hospitality’
Around Siouxland: Bike to work day
Around Siouxland: Bike to Work day
Around Siouxland: Crosspointe Operation Christmas Child Rummage Sale
Around Siouxland: Crosspointe Operation Christmas Child Rummage Sale
Around Siouxland: Orange City Tulip Festival
Around Siouxland: Orange City Tulip Festival