Crash in Madison County leaves one car in a ditch

MADISON, Neb. (KTIV) - No major injuries were reported after a two-vehicle accident Friday morning that left one vehicle in a ditch.

At about 6:50 a.m., deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the intersection of 836th Road and 555th Avenue, which is located between Norfolk and Madison, Nebraska. When they got there, deputies found a car in the ditch on its top. Before deputies arrived, all of the vehicle’s occupants were able to get out safely.

The sheriff’s office says the accident happened when a pickup ran a stop sign and struck the car, causing it to roll over into the ditch.

The car had three people in it at the time of the crash. One of them was an 18-month-old child that sustained no apparent injuries. Authorities believe the child suffered no injuries because they were properly restrained in a car seat.

The driver of the pickup was issued a citation for running a stop sign.

